2,098 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $558.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

