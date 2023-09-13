Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $267.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average is $219.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.