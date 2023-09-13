Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,005,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 793% from the previous session’s volume of 224,643 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.