Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.12. 166,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 551,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

