American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.50. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 7,772,840 shares.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

