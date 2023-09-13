ProShare Advisors LLC Has $184.83 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,329 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Church & Dwight worth $184,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.37. 203,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

