ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 70,765 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of S&P Global worth $184,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.66. 194,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,780. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

