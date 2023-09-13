Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $177.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

