Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $89.14 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,239,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,142,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of DuPont de Nemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $74.47. 387,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,355. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.