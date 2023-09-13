Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 192,684 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192,684 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $44,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 126,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,670.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 613,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 606,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 261,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

