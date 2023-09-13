Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 107,329 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,329 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $35,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. 393,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,909. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

