McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $44,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.61. 113,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,225. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

