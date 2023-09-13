Garde Capital Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 91,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.93. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.54) to GBX 2,950 ($36.92) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.18) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

