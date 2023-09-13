Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stake Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.34%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

