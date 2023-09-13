Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 96,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.