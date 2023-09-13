Royce & Associates LP Sells 865 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.3 %

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 219,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,100. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

