Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ANET traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 356,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $198.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,828 shares of company stock valued at $28,253,903 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

