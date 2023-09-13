Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. 1,706,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,230,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

