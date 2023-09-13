Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.17. The company had a trading volume of 110,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,003. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,619 shares of company stock worth $4,872,275. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

