Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,343. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.