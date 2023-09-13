Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 11,990 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 536.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in NIO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 433.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 13,032,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,512,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.08. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

