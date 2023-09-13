Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

Ambarella stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 91,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,251.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,300. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.