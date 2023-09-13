Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. 86,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,016. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

