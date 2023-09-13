3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 689,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

