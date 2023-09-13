International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.85. 272,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,659. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

