Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

BHE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 17,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $852.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

