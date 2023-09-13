Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,888 shares of company stock worth $8,792,647 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $229.97. 74,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,841. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

