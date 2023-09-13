Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.17. The company had a trading volume of 631,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,529. The company has a market cap of $394.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

