Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 13,322,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,349,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

