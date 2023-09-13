Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,995,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,997,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 31,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

