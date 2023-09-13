Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 283,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,548. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.