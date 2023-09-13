Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,004 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $998.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.