Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.32. 1,656,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,720. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

