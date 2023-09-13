Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 36,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 478,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,721 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

