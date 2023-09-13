Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 36,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
