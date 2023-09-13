Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. 975,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,708. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.