Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 292,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,454. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

