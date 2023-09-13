3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $734,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 168,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.