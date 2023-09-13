Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $182,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,180. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.11 and a 200 day moving average of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

