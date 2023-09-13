ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 42,969 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $179,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $497.20. 62,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

