Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. 3,861,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094,371. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

