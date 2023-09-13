Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires 41,762 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 163.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Centene comprises 3.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,213. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

