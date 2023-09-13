Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. 2,292,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

