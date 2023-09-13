Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNG. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,680,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,060,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $31.94.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

