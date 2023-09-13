Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.49. 489,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,240. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

