Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Range Resources makes up about 1.0% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 607,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

