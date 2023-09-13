Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth $3,363,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 15,476.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 196,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,691,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BNDD remained flat at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

