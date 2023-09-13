Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGUS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,358. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

