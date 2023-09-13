Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 1,205,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

