Front Row Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

