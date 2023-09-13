3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657,854. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

